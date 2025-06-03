Man killed in Ambridge shooting

A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Ambridge on Tuesday.

According to Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca, police were dispatched to Church Street around 2 p.m. after the alleged shooter, 26-year-old Nicholas Tyler Andrews, called 911.

The victim, another 26-year-old whose name hasn't been released, was found dead at the scene, police said.

(Photo: KDKA)

While the investigation continues, DeLuca said it appears there was an ongoing issue between Andrews and the victim. DeLuca said the victim came to Andrew's house and confronted him.