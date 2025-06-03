Man killed in Ambridge shooting
A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Ambridge on Tuesday.
According to Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca, police were dispatched to Church Street around 2 p.m. after the alleged shooter, 26-year-old Nicholas Tyler Andrews, called 911.
The victim, another 26-year-old whose name hasn't been released, was found dead at the scene, police said.
While the investigation continues, DeLuca said it appears there was an ongoing issue between Andrews and the victim. DeLuca said the victim came to Andrew's house and confronted him.