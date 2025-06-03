Watch CBS News
Man killed in Ambridge shooting

By Jennifer Borrasso

/ CBS Pittsburgh

A man is dead and another is in custody after a shooting in Ambridge on Tuesday.

According to Ambridge Police Chief John DeLuca, police were dispatched to Church Street around 2 p.m. after the alleged shooter, 26-year-old Nicholas Tyler Andrews, called 911. 

The victim, another 26-year-old whose name hasn't been released, was found dead at the scene, police said.  

kdka ambridge shooting
(Photo: KDKA)

While the investigation continues, DeLuca said it appears there was an ongoing issue between Andrews and the victim. DeLuca said the victim came to Andrew's house and confronted him. 

