Fayette County man killed after air compressor explodes in garage

A Fayette County man has died from his injuries after an air compressor exploded in his garage on Sunday night.

Troopers were alerted to a report of an explosion in the 400 block of Pleasant View Road in Smock, Fayette County, around 9:45 p.m.

Troopers arrived on the scene and found the victim, William Kim Jesko, 69, suffering from severe injuries due to the explosion.

An early investigation suggests that Jesko was working in his detached garage close to the air compressor when, for unknown reasons, the air compressor exploded.

The explosion was so forceful that it blew out the backside of the garage, police added.

Jesko was taken to the Uniontown City Hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.