Watch CBS News
Local News

Man in custody after allegedly stabbing dog

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after a dog was found stabbed in an apartment complex.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to the complex in the 200 block of Reifert Street after blood was found in the hallway of the building.

Not long after, police were alerted to a man at a nearby McDonald's with a dog that had a cut to its neck.

Animal control was called and the dog was taken to be given emergency veterinary care. 

The man was arrested and charges are expected.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 6:53 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.