Man in custody after allegedly stabbing dog

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after a dog was found stabbed in an apartment complex.

According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to the complex in the 200 block of Reifert Street after blood was found in the hallway of the building.

Not long after, police were alerted to a man at a nearby McDonald's with a dog that had a cut to its neck.

Animal control was called and the dog was taken to be given emergency veterinary care.

The man was arrested and charges are expected.