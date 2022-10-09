Man in custody after allegedly stabbing dog
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in custody after a dog was found stabbed in an apartment complex.
According to information provided by Pittsburgh Public Safety, just after 4 p.m. on Saturday, they were called to the complex in the 200 block of Reifert Street after blood was found in the hallway of the building.
Not long after, police were alerted to a man at a nearby McDonald's with a dog that had a cut to its neck.
Animal control was called and the dog was taken to be given emergency veterinary care.
The man was arrested and charges are expected.
