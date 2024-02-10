Man in critical condition after shooting in Mt. Oliver

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Mt. Oliver on Friday night.

According to information provided by Allegheny County Police, just after 9 p.m., they were notified about a shooting in the 500 block of Transverse Avenue in Pittsburgh's Mt. Oliver neighborhood.

Once police arrived they found a man inside a home who had been shot. Medics took him to the hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County Police Homicide Unit detectives are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the County Police Tip Line at 1-833-255-8477.

