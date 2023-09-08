Watch CBS News
Shooting victim left outside Allegheny General Hospital

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police are investigating after a person with a gunshot wound was left outside a hospital on Thursday night. 

Police said the victim was found on Sandusky Street at Hemlock Street just before 11:45 p.m. with a gunshot wound to his leg.  

Staff from Allegheny General Hospital's ER brought him in to be treated. Police said he was in stable condition.

It's unclear where the shooting happened, police said. 

Also on Thursday night in the city, a woman was shot and killed in Brighton Heights and another person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Marshall-Shadeland.

First published on September 8, 2023 / 3:56 PM

