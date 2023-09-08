Woman dies after being shot multiple times inside vehicle in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A woman has died after she was shot multiple times left in critical condition following a late-night shooting in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the area of Fleming Avenue and Falck Avenue just before 11 p.m.

Police say they responded to a ShotSpotter alert and when first responders arrived, they found a woman, later identified by the Medical Examiner's office as 25-year-old Danasia Lighty, who was shot while sitting at the driver's seat of a vehicle.

Some area residents tried to help Lighty before medics arrived and took her to the hospital. Lightly was later pronounced dead there.

#BREAKING: @PghPolice @PghPublicSafety commander tells me woman in critical after



The investigation shows that the alleged shooter approached the vehicle on foot and fired several shots before leaving the scene.

Police are looking into another incident in the area after a man was found shot in the leg along Sandusky Street outside Allegheny General Hospital.

Police say it appears the man was shot a different location and dropped off outside the hospital. He was taken into the hospital and was last listed in stable condition.

Police say that it's possible that the two shootings are related, but that the investigation is still ongoing.