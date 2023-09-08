Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Woman stabbed in the neck in Brighton Heights
Woman stabbed in the neck in Brighton Heights 00:19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed late on Thursday night. 

Police were called to the scene in the 1100 block of Hall Street just before midnight for a reported aggravated assault. 

A woman had reportedly gone to a home to report having been stabbed in the neck at a different location. 

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

Pittsburgh Police detectives then located a crime scene inside a home on Rothpletz Street. 

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

First published on September 8, 2023 / 4:29 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.