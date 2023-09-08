Woman in critical condition after being stabbed in the neck

Woman stabbed in the neck in Brighton Heights

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A woman is in critical condition after she was stabbed late on Thursday night.

Police were called to the scene in the 1100 block of Hall Street just before midnight for a reported aggravated assault.

A woman had reportedly gone to a home to report having been stabbed in the neck at a different location.

She was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Pittsburgh Police detectives then located a crime scene inside a home on Rothpletz Street.

