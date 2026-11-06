Man found shot multiple times after 3-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh

A man was found shot multiple times after a three-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

A man was found shot multiple times after a three-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh on Nov. 6, 2026 (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police said the driver of a white Jeep came barreling through the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Washington Boulevard near the Marathon gas station and hit two other vehicles before stopping in the middle of the road. Police said the driver of the Jeep, an adult man, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso and legs. His vehicle had multiple bullet holes and damage.

A bystander rendered aid to the man until police officers arrived, a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said. The victim was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. No update has been provided on the man's condition.

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson, investigators are trying to determine where the shooting took place. No ShotSpotter alerts were logged in the area, and the victim's car did have bullet damage.

The Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said the man who was shot was the only occupant of his vehicle. The people in the other two vehicles were not injured, but both vehicles were towed from the scene.

The investigation is ongoing.