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Man found shot multiple times after 3-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh

By
Erika Stanish
Erika Stanish
Anchor/Reporter
Erika is an award-winning investigative journalist who joined KDKA in October of 2021. She is thrilled to be back in her hometown and reporting for the station she grew up watching!
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Erika Stanish,
Michael Guise
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Michael Guise is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh who has worked for KDKA-TV since 2019.
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Michael Guise

/ CBS Pittsburgh

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A man was found shot multiple times after a three-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh's Homewood neighborhood on Friday afternoon.

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A man was found shot multiple times after a three-vehicle crash in Pittsburgh on Nov. 6, 2026 (Photo Credit: KDKA)

Police said the driver of a white Jeep came barreling through the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and Washington Boulevard near the Marathon gas station and hit two other vehicles before stopping in the middle of the road. Police said the driver of the Jeep, an adult man, was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower torso and legs. His vehicle had multiple bullet holes and damage.

A bystander rendered aid to the man until police officers arrived, a Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said. The victim was then taken to a local hospital in critical condition and underwent surgery. No update has been provided on the man's condition. 

According to the Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson, investigators are trying to determine where the shooting took place. No ShotSpotter alerts were logged in the area, and the victim's car did have bullet damage. 

The Pittsburgh Public Safety spokesperson said the man who was shot was the only occupant of his vehicle. The people in the other two vehicles were not injured, but both vehicles were towed from the scene. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

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