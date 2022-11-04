Man found dead next to vehicle in Lawrence County

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - A man was found dead next to a vehicle in Slippery Rock Township, Lawrence County on Thursday.

Police said a passerby on Young Road stopped to help a man he thought was having car problems around 4 p.m. He found 40-year-old Joseph Detello from Meadville unresponsive on the ground.

The passerby called 911 and administered CPR while two other people who were bicycling in the area also stopped to help until police and medics arrived and pronounced Detello dead.

Police said an autopsy will be performed and the investigation is still active.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police New Castle's criminal investigations unit at 724-598-2211.