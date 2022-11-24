Watch CBS News
Man facing multiple charges after pulling knife, spraying mace on ex-girlfriend

By Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

TARENTUM (KDKA) - A 35-year-old man is being accused of pulling a knife on his ex-girlfriend and her boyfriend and then spraying them with mace.

According to a report from the Trib, police were called to the Petsmart in the Pittsburgh Mills Complex over the weekend for a fight over dog ownership.

James Dezort told police he had bought the dog while they were still dating and was trying to get the animal back.

He is now facing multiple charges, including aggravated assault.

First published on November 24, 2022 / 4:38 AM

