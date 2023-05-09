Man dies after becoming unresponsive at Allegheny County Jail

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The Allegheny County Jail said a man who had a medical emergency while he was incarcerated died the next day.

The jail said the man was brought in by a local police department on Friday. Two drug screens found fentanyl, cocaine and other drugs in his system and the jail said its healthcare staff initiated a detox protocol for him.

On Sunday, while distributing breakfast in processing, the jail said a corrections officer noticed the man was in medical distress and after being unable to get a response, the officer declared a medical emergency.

The man was given four doses of Narcan while waiting for emergency medical personnel to arrive to take him to the hospital. He was responsive when he left, the jail said.

Later on Sunday, the jail was asked to reach out to the man's emergency contact so the hospital could talk to him. After that, the jail said it notified the Jail Oversight Board about the emergency.

On Monday morning, the jail received an order to release the man. Later Monday, the jail said the medical examiner issued a notification of death.

The medical examiner identified him as 42-year-old James Washington of Bridgeville but didn't release his cause of death.

The jail administration and the county police Internal Affairs Unit will review the death.