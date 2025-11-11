Ohio man dies trying to save dogs from house fire

A man died trying to save his dogs from a house fire in Cleveland, Ohio.

The Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a blaze at a home on West 59th Street and Denison Avenue on Tuesday morning, according to a post on social media.

Authorities said a person reportedly escaped the fire, but another person ran back into the home to apparently save his dogs. He died after he was "overcome by smoke/heat from wind-driven fire," the social media post said.

The victim's identity was not released on Tuesday. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS affiliate WOIO reported that the first person to escape the fire was the victim's mother. The news outlet reported she was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but her condition was not immediately known.

Cleveland Fire Lt. Mike Norman told WOIO that there were no working smoke detectors in the home.

According to the American Red Cross' website, house fires kill seven people every day, but having working smoke detectors cuts the risk of death in half. The organization added that it will install smoke detectors in homes that don't have them for free and will educate people about home fire safety

The American Red Cross added that people should test their smoke alarms monthly.