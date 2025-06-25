Man dies after falling down stairwell of Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building

Man dies after falling down stairwell of Pittsburgh apartment building

A man is dead after he fell multiple stories in an open stairwell at a Downtown Pittsburgh apartment building on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Pittsburgh police were called around noon for reports of a body in the stairwell of Allegheny Apartments at 429 Forbes Avenue, public information officer Emily Bourne said.

Police were called to the Allegheny Apartments on June 25, 2025, for reports of a body in a stairwell. (Photo: KDKA)

The man, whose identity hasn't been released, suffered "extensive trauma" as he fell down the staircase, Bourne said.

A security camera on the 19th floor stairwell entrance showed the man going in alone, and Bourne stressed no foul play is suspected. Bourne said it's still under investigation whether his death was an apparent suicide or accidental death.

Police are also working to determine whether the man lived in the building, which is on the corner of Forbes and Cherry Way.