Police investigating death of Washington County man pepper sprayed during fight with neighbor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- The death of a Washington County man who was found unresponsive after the coroner said he was pepper sprayed during a fight with a neighbor is under investigation.

The Washington County coroner said 69-year-old Harry Doleno of Canonsburg was sprayed during a fight with a neighbor on Seward Avenue in Union Township on Saturday around 12:40 p.m.

Doleno walked away from the fight but was found unresponsive on his property shortly after, the Coroner Tim Warco said. According to the coroner's report, he died at 2:45 p.m.

The coroner said there is no evidence of physical violence against Doleno. His cause of death is pending an autopsy and his manner of death is pending an investigation.

The coroner said the Monongahela Police Department is investigating Doleno's death. Officials have not provided any more details. KDKA-TV reached out to the Washington County district attorney and was only told that Doleno's death is under investigation.