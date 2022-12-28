Watch CBS News
Hunter dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Hunter dies after falling from cliff in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man has died after falling from a cliff in Westmoreland County.

The call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday for crews to respond to a rescue in New Alexandria off McChesney Road. The Westmoreland County coroner said a hunter was checking his traps and fell down a steep embankment. 

He was discovered by family members. The coroner identified the man as 63-year-old Paul Berger.

State police are taking over the investigation. 

First published on December 27, 2022 / 10:23 PM

