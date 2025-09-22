Pennsylvania man dies after being entangled in silage chopper

A man in Centre County, Pennsylvania, died after being entangled in a silage chopper, authorities said.

CBS affiliate WTAJ reported that 23-year-old Levi Glick died on Thursday after being entangled in a silage chopper while he was filling a corn silo in Marion Township. A silage chopper cuts forage crops such as corn or hay into small pieces to create silage, which is used to feed animals.

Citing Centre County Chief Deputy Coroner John Kubalak, the TV station reported that crews were called to Jacksonville Road around 3 p.m. on Thursday for reports of a person injured. When crews arrived, they found the victim entangled in the silage chopper. He was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the farming accident. No other information was released last week.

Pennsylvania farming accidents

According to an annual report from Penn State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, 19 people died of injuries suffered during farm-related incidents in Pennsylvania in 2024.

The 19 deaths last year were lower than the 25-year average of 28 deaths per year, but "it is important to note that the number of fatalities in agriculture can vary greatly from one year to another," PSU's report said.

The report added that more than half of the deaths involved off-road and industrial vehicles, and the 19 victims were from 16 counties.

Researchers offer safety training and tips through Penn State Extension, saying agriculture is "one of the most hazardous and stressful occupations."