Man dies after truck falls on him in West Virginia on New Year's Day

A man died after the vehicle he was working on fell on him in Hurricane, West Virginia, on New Year's Day.

Sam Pierson died on Thursday after his truck fell on top of him, Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards said in a post on Facebook. CBS affiliate WOWK reported that the fatal accident happened in his garage on Virginia Avenue in Hurricane around 5 p.m.

Sam Pierson died after the vehicle he was working on fell on top of him in Hurricane, West Virginia, on Jan. 1, 2026. (Photo Credit: Hurricane Mayor Scott Edwards)

The news outlet reported that first responders performed first aid on the man, who died at the scene.

"Please keep his wife Erin and two daughters, Alex & Layla, and all their family and friends in your prayers as this Hurricane family grieves the loss of a wonderful man," Edwards posted.

The Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Fire Department and Putnam County EMS reportedly responded to the scene on Thursday.

"Please say a prayer for this family and please remember that it could happen to any of us at any time," Edwards said on Facebook.

Edwards' Facebook post has nearly 200 shares and more than 500 comments, with many people sharing fond memories of Pierson, who was a pastor of Grace Church of the Nazarene in South Charleston.

"His sudden passing has deeply shaken all who knew and loved him," the church said in a Facebook post.

Information about funeral arrangements and ways to support the family was not immediately released. Grace Church of the Nazarene said it will share those details when they become available.

"Thank you for standing together as a district family and lifting this dear family before the Lord," the church's Facebook post said.