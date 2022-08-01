Watch CBS News
Local News

Man dies at hospital after being shot multiple times on North Side

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side.

According to Pittsburgh Police, a man died after being taken to the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the area of Anderson Street and East General Robinson Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

kdka-anderson-street-shooting.jpg
KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later in the morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

First published on August 1, 2022 / 3:58 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.