Man dies at hospital after being shot multiple times on North Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side.
According to Pittsburgh Police, a man died after being taken to the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.
Officers were called out to the area of Anderson Street and East General Robinson Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot twice.
The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later in the morning.
Police say the investigation is ongoing.
