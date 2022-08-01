Man dies at hospital after being shot multiple times on North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting on Pittsburgh's North Side.

According to Pittsburgh Police, a man died after being taken to the hospital following a shooting early Monday morning.

Officers were called out to the area of Anderson Street and East General Robinson Street around 1:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

When they arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot twice.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead later in the morning.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.