Man dies after shooting in Elliott

By Patrick Damp

CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood. 

On Saturday, police were called to a scene on Lakewood Street around 4:30 a.m. 

Once they arrived they found a man had been shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

He later died from his injuries. 

The medical examiner identified him as 41-year-old Carrington Keys. 

No suspects or arrests have been announced. 

First published on October 5, 2022 / 4:31 AM

