Man dies after shooting in Elliott
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.
On Saturday, police were called to a scene on Lakewood Street around 4:30 a.m.
Once they arrived they found a man had been shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
He later died from his injuries.
The medical examiner identified him as 41-year-old Carrington Keys.
No suspects or arrests have been announced.
