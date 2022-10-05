Man dies after shooting in Elliott

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A man is dead after he was shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

On Saturday, police were called to a scene on Lakewood Street around 4:30 a.m.

RELATED: Police investigate shooting in Elliott

Once they arrived they found a man had been shot and he was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

He later died from his injuries.

The medical examiner identified him as 41-year-old Carrington Keys.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.