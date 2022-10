Woman hospitalized after shooting in Elliott

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Elliott

Woman hospitalized after shooting in Elliott

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot in Pittsburgh's Elliott neighborhood.

Dispatch said that the shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday on Lakewood Street.

The woman who was shot was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No suspects or arrests have been announced.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details.