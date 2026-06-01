Man found dead in parking lot in Pittsburgh's Squirrel Hill neighborhood

A man was found dead in a parking lot in Squirrel Hill, Pittsburgh Public Safety said. Investigators said it appears he was run over by a vehicle.

Marissa Carter and the rest of her family are heartbroken by the sudden death of her brother, Sadao Oka, a dad of two and grandfather of four. Police have yet to file any charges, and Oka's family is seeking answers.

"The family is devastated," Carter said. "He was a lovely person. Everybody loved him. He was really funny, caring, loving."

It was early Sunday, around 4:30 a.m., when Pittsburgh police said they found the 56-year-old unresponsive on the ground in the parking lot at Lifetime Automotive Center on Forward by Murray. Medics pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said his injuries were consistent with being run over by a vehicle, and they told KDKA the driver of that vehicle, a woman, made the initial report to officers, was taken into custody, and has since been released pending further investigation.

Carter said that woman was Oka's girlfriend. He only recently came back to the area and was working as a trucker, but Carter said her brother's relationship had become volatile.

While the circumstances behind the incident are unknown, for Carter, one thing is clear: she wants justice.

Police have yet to file any charges and would not share any other details about the driver.