Man caused $17,000 worth of damage to neighbor's garage with fireworks in Westmoreland County, police say

A man is facing charges after police said he set off a large amount of fireworks over the Fourth of July weekend, causing more than $17,000 worth of damage to his neighbor's garage in Westmoreland County.

According to court paperwork filed on Monday, 62-year-old Robert S. Cochran II was charged with felony criminal mischief and a summary charge of using fireworks close to a vehicle or building.

Pennsylvania State Police said troopers were called to Bell Point Road in Bell Township after a woman said she got home from work on July 5 to find firework debris throughout her yard and pool as well as on the roof of her garage, home and vehicle.

Police said she noticed there was a large pile of used fireworks at the neighboring property. She told troopers that Cochran came over and picked up some debris but didn't apologize. He then set off more fireworks after that, police said.

Troopers said they saw "a large pile of used fireworks and debris" on Cochran's property in close proximity to the home.

In August, police said the victim provided a construction quote for damage to the metal roofing on her garage. The contractor quoted more than $17,000 to repair the damaged roof.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, fireworks can't be discharged within 150 feet of a building or vehicle.