Man critically injured after being hit by car in Pittsburgh neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was taken to the hospital after being hit by a car overnight in Pittsburgh's Bloomfield neighborhood, Pittsburgh police said.

Police were called just after midnight to Penn Avenue and 44th Street.

The man was walking in the area when he was struck by a car, police said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment in critical but stable condition.

The driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene. Police said that person is cooperating with officers.

Police collision investigators are looking into the crash. However, Public Safety officials said no charges have been filed at this time.