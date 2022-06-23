Man in critical condition after stabbing in Hazelwood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was stabbed at least twice in the chest in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to calls for a stabbing victim at the intersection of Trowbridge Street and Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found the victim outside of his car. He was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim was stabbed after an argument between himself and another man, officials said. There have been no arrests at this time.

Police are investigating.