Watch CBS News
Crime

Man in critical condition after stabbing in Hazelwood

/ CBS Pittsburgh

KDKA News Update PM: June 22, 2022
KDKA News Update PM: June 22, 2022 02:12

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was stabbed at least twice in the chest in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers responded to calls for a stabbing victim at the intersection of Trowbridge Street and Glenwood Avenue on Wednesday around 9:30 p.m.

Officers found the victim outside of his car. He was stabbed multiple times and taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The victim was stabbed after an argument between himself and another man, officials said.  There have been no arrests at this time. 

Police are investigating. 

First published on June 22, 2022 / 10:58 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

EMERGENCY COMPONENT - LOCAL

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.