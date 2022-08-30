Man convicted of third-degree murder in deadly Lawrenceville shooting

Man convicted of third degree murder for deadly Lawrenceville shooting

Man convicted of third degree murder for deadly Lawrenceville shooting

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has been convicted of third-degree murder for a deadly shooting that took place in Lawrenceville.

In February of last year, Katara Bray was shot while inside her car. The vehicle then crashed into a pole along Davidson Street.

According to police paperwork, Jason Brown was seen with the victim.

He will be sentenced in November.