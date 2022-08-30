Watch CBS News
Local News

Man convicted of third-degree murder in deadly Lawrenceville shooting

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Man convicted of third degree murder for deadly Lawrenceville shooting
Man convicted of third degree murder for deadly Lawrenceville shooting 00:10

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man has been convicted of third-degree murder for a deadly shooting that took place in Lawrenceville.

In February of last year, Katara Bray was shot while inside her car. The vehicle then crashed into a pole along Davidson Street.

According to police paperwork, Jason Brown was seen with the victim.

He will be sentenced in November.

First published on August 30, 2022 / 2:08 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.