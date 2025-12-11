Man convicted of shooting, killing man during 2020 failed New Kensington robbery

A man has been convicted of shooting and killing another man during a failed robbery in New Kensington nearly six years ago.

Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli announced Wednesday that Letresse Williams, 35, was found guilty of murder, robbery, and weapons charges in connection with a deadly shooting in New Kensington in January 2020.

Williams was charged after police found Anthone Williams' body in a vehicle of an unoccupied housing complex.

The DAs office said that prosecutors argued that Anthone Williams was shot and killed by Letresse Williams after a failed robbery attempt at the housing complex.

DNA belonging to Letresse Williams was found on a cell phone left inside of a vehicle near the crime scene, the DAs office said.

"I commend New Kensington Police, County Detectives, and Assistant District Attorneys Leo Ciaramitaro and Anthony Iannamorelli for their relentless efforts in prosecuting this case and presenting it with merit and integrity," DA Ziccarelli said. "I have to thank the jurors for their time and consideration in hearing this case and bringing a long-awaited resolution to the family of Mr. Anthone Williams."

Letresse Williams faces sentencing in the next 90 days.