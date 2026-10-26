Knife-wielding man chased 2 kids at Pittsburgh park in "random act of violence," police say

A knife-wielding man chased two kids at a Pittsburgh playground in what police called "a random act of violence."

According to court paperwork, police were called to Cedar Avenue and Pressley Street around 1:30 p.m. on Friday for reports of a man chasing two children with a knife in the park.

When police got there, they said they found 22-year-old Almondo Butcher next to two kids on the basketball court. Once Butcher saw police, officers said he ran off the basketball court and toward a knife that had been stuck in the ground.

Police said Butcher grabbed the knife, and police held him at gunpoint, telling him to drop the knife before arresting him.

One of the children told police that he was on the swingset when Butcher approached him with a knife and tried to stab him. The boy said he and his friend ran off, and when they lost sight of Butcher, whom neither of them knew, they began to play basketball.

Police said they saw Butcher coming back toward them, but they didn't run off because they didn't see a knife on him this time. Butcher said he wanted to play basketball, and when one of the boys told him no, police said Butcher tried to grab him. Just as the boy was starting to get away, police said officers showed up.

Investigators said security footage shows Butcher getting off a Port Authority bus and walking toward the playground with what appears to be a knife. He could be seen on video running toward the kids before they left for the basketball court, police said. Then he could be seen coming back over to them.

When police arrested Butcher, they said he told officers he was hanging out with his nephews on the basketball court and then made several "illogical statements."

Butcher is facing several charges, including aggravated assault, simple assault, harassment and recklessly endangering another person.