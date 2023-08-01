Watch CBS News
Man charged with attempted homicide in Monessen stabbing

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office announced the arrest of Robert Varner.

Police say Varner stabbed another man five times during an argument in Monessen on Friday at a home along Third Street.

The victim is expected to be OK. Police say both men were intoxicated at the time of the fight. 

Varner is now in the Westmoreland County Prison. He is charged with attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

First published on July 31, 2023 / 8:25 PM

