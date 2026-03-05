Ohio man charged with murder in wife's death, which he told police was a suicide

A man in Madison County, Ohio, was charged with murder in his wife's death, which he initially told police was a suicide.

Kyle Long was charged with murder in the "suspicious" 2025 death of his wife, Rachel Long, after a four-month investigation, the Madison County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook on Wednesday. He was arrested and taken to the Tri-County Regional Jail. He will be arraigned in Madison County Municipal Court.

Law enforcement was called to the Long's home on Oct. 23, 2025, for a reported suicide, CBS affiliate WBNS reported. Kyle Long reportedly told 911 dispatchers that his wife had stabbed herself several times.

When first responders arrived, WBNS reported that Rachel Long was pronounced dead at the scene and her death was being investigated as suspicious. Citing the criminal complaint, the news outlet reported that Kyle Long told law enforcement that his wife wanted a "separation from marriage."

The autopsy from the Montgomery County Coroner's Office found that Rachel Long's injuries were "defensive-type wounds," WBNS reported. Court documents reportedly said that Rachel Long never mentioned being suicidal or angry to a friend with whom she last texted before her death.

The Madison County Sheriff's Office said on Facebook that anyone with information on the case can contact deputies at 740-852-1212 or email Sgt. Rodger Heflin at heflin@madisonsheriff.org.