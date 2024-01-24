Man took $276K to build Pittsburgh house but never started work, DA says

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after authorities said he took over $276,000 to build a house in Pittsburgh and still hasn't started the work more than two years later.

Multiple charges were filed against Page Thomas on Jan. 18, Allegheny County District Attorney Stephen Zappala announced on Wednesday. Now authorities are warning other people in the community and encouraging other potential victims in similar situations to come forward.

According to the district attorney's office, in November of 2021, the victims made an initial payment of more than $276,000 to Page Thomas to design and build them a new home in the city of Pittsburgh.

But the district attorney's office alleges that to date, nothing has been done to advance the project, and ground still hasn't been broken. Instead, Page Thomas used the funds for his personal benefit, the district attorney says.

"We want to continue our focus on the rights victims," said District Attorney Stephen Zappala in a news release on Wednesday. "This is an unfortunate circumstance, but we'd like to warn others in our community and encourage them to speak out if they are experiencing a similar situation."

The Allegheny County District Attorney's Investigations Unit charged Thomas with dealing in the proceeds of illegal activity, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, forgery, criminal use of a communication facility and other related counts. Court records show he was arrested on Monday and has a preliminary hearing scheduled for the morning of Feb. 13.