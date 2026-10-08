Man charged with strangling Pennsylvania police officer to death

A man has been charged with strangling a Pennsylvania police officer and father of five to death in July, authorities announced on Wednesday.

Paden Frey, 25, was arrested at his home in Cogan Station in connection with the death of Michael McGeehan, 44, the Lycoming Regional Police Department said.

Investigators said McGeehan, a husband and father of five sons as well as an officer with the Middlesex Township Police Department, was found dead after first responders were called to Dam Run Road in Cummings Township in the early morning hours of July 11.

A joint investigation revealed that Frey and McGeehan were involved in a fight when Frey strangled McGeehan, killing him, police said.

In a statement posted to Facebook in July after McGeehan's death, the Middlesex Township Police Department said he had "faithfully" served for 12 years "with professionalism, integrity, compassion, and an unwavering commitment to doing the job well." The department said McGeehan was someone fellow officers could depend on, and over the years, he had become close friends with his coworkers.

Michael McGeehan (Photo: Middlesex Township Police Department/Facebook)

McGeehan was also "a devoted husband to his wife, Nicole, and an incredibly proud and dedicated father to his sons, Landon, Brady, Cooper, and twin boys, Colton and Chase," the department said.

"His family was the center of his world, and there was no role he valued more than being a husband and father. Whether he was serving his community, coaching his sons' track and football teams, or simply showing up for the people he loved, Mike gave his time, his heart, and his full commitment to those around him."

Frey, meanwhile, has been arraigned and committed to the Lycoming County Prison with no bail, the Lycoming Regional police said. Court records show he's been charged with third-degree murder, strangulation, involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person.