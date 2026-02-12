Man charged with stealing more than $100K from Little Sisters of the Poor in Pittsburgh

A man is charged with stealing more than $100,000 from Little Sisters of the Poor in Pittsburgh, ordering steaks and seafood that police said he never served to the nursing home's residents.

Pittsburgh police on Thursday announced the arrest of Vincent "Gary" Jones after a "lengthy investigation" into unauthorized purchases of more than $102,000 worth of food for Little Sisters of the Poor on Benton Avenue in the Brighton Heights neighborhood.

Police said Jones, an employee, was primarily responsible for ordering food for the nursing home. Over a two-year period, investigators said he included expensive steaks and seafood as part of the facility's regular orders, but he never served that food to residents.

Investigators said they reviewed surveillance footage that showed Jones parking next to the U.S. Food Truck when it arrived for delivery and loading up his car with cases on two occasions. A look through invoices showed Jones ordered items like steak tenderloins, crab, lobster, swordfish and calamari from August 2023 until he was fired in July 2025, police said.

Jones was charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.

In a statement, the Little Sisters of the Poor said they notified authorities as soon as they noticed a misuse of funds.

"Fortunately, this incident has not impacted the welfare or care of any of our residents," the statement said in part. "We ask your patience and prayers for both our Home and our former employee as this matter is adjudicated by the authorities."

The Little Sisters of the Poor are an international congregation of Roman Catholic women religious founded in 1839, according to their website. They serve "the elderly poor" in over 30 countries and have several homes across the United States.