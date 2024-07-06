Man charged in stabbing death of former roommate in Westmoreland County

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man is dead, and another is behind bars in Westmoreland County following a stabbing at a home in New Kensington on Friday.

The incident occurred on Freeport Road.

When police arrived, they said they found 58-year-old David Risher stabbed to death inside the home. Risher was initially reported missing earlier in the day.

Investigators named 40-year-old Nico Harris, a former roommate of Risher, as the suspect.

Harris was arrested and now faces multiple charges.