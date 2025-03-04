Man charged with stealing packages off porches in multiple Pittsburgh-area counties

A man is facing charges after police said he stole packages off porches in multiple counties across the Pittsburgh area.

State police said 34-year-old John Davis Manning is behind bars in the Indiana County Jail after he was charged in connection with several thefts.

Troopers said the investigation revealed that throughout the month of February, Manning stole packages in Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana and Westmoreland counties. Police said he snatched delivery packages off several victims' front porches, posing as a DoorDash driver in some cases.

Manning also "committed numerous retail thefts," police said.

When authorities executed a search warrant on Manning's home and vehicle, police said they found "a large amount" of stolen items.

Multiple local agencies, including police in Greensburg, Fox Chapel and Plum, helped with the investigation.

How to protect yourself against porch pirates

The Better Business Bureau says if you're expecting a package, try to schedule the delivery for when you'll be home. If you're gone for a while, ask your neighbors if they could hold on to your packages.

Using a security camera can help deter porch pirates, the BBB says, and even if you're targeted, the video may help investigators. Experts also recommend requiring a signature on packages and opting in to shipping notifications.

If porch pirates are often in your area, the BBB says the benefits of renting a post office box to receive package deliveries may outweigh the costs.