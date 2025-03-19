Woman seriously injured after man kidnaps her, crashes into utility pole in Scott Township, police say

A man is facing charges after police said he kidnapped a woman in Scott Township, forced her into a car, then crashed into a utility pole, seriously injuring her.

Allegheny County police on Wednesday announced multiple charges, including attempted homicide, kidnapping, aggravated assault and false imprisonment against 34-year-old Michael Barnes.

The victim told police that as she was leaving for work the morning of March 11, Barnes, who had been living with her, became agitated and started arguing with her. She said Barnes assaulted her then chased her out of the home and forced her into the passenger seat of her car.

Detectives said Barnes sped off towards the 1000 block of Bower Hill Road. Investigators talked to witnesses and watched surveillance videos that showed Barnes turning onto North Wren Drive and driving straight into a utility pole "at a high rate of speed," mostly hitting the pole with the passenger's side.

The victim was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. Police said she's expected to survive. Barnes was also treated for injuries, though his were minor.

Scott Township police requested county police's help with the investigation, and county police said Barnes was charged after consultation with the district attorney's office.

Barnes was arrested on Wednesday and taken to the Allegheny County Jail pending preliminary arraignment.