Man charged with indecent assault and open lewdness at Pittsburgh's Frick Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is accused of indecent assault and open lewdness at Frick Park over the weekend.

Nineteen-year-old Isaiah Rivers of Penn Hills was taken to the Allegheny County Jail on a slew of charges after Pittsburgh police said he assaulted a woman and exposed himself at the park on Sunday.

Police said they were called to Frick Park around 5:15 p.m. for a report of a woman who said she'd been running on Tranquil Trail when a man approached her from behind, telling her she had something liquid on her clothing. Investigators said he began to sexually assault her, but she managed to get away and call police.

Shortly after, police said officers received another report of lewd conduct by a man matching the suspect's description inside the Frick Park Lawn Bowl. "The caller said he was masturbating and recording himself on his phone before he turned the screen to film her," police said.

Another person also reported seeing a man who had been following women around the park and was sitting on a bench on Tranquil Trail. Once police got there, they said they found Rivers, who was identified by the first fictim.

After consulting with the Allegheny County District Attorney's Office, Rivers was taken into custody. Investigators took his phone and the victim's clothing as evidence.