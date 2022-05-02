Allegheny County man accused of exposing himself to young girl

MONROEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) — New charges were filed against a man accused of recording a girl in an elementary school bathroom.

Brian Mintmier, 26, appeared before a judge for his preliminary hearing in Monroeville on Monday morning.

Mintmier is accused of going into a bathroom at Ramsey Elementary School in March. The criminal complaint says that a 10-year-old girl reported seeing someone holding a cell phone under a bathroom stall.

Mintmier's attorney, Casey White, told KDKA on Monday that charges were amended for the case.

"In regard to that specific incident, there were no photographs of minors found on his telephone. The commonwealth then amended the charges to properly fit the accusations," White said.

Mintmier is still charged with possessing an instrument of crime, possession of a weapon on school property, tampering with evidence, invasion of privacy and criminal attempt.

Detectives later learned about a separate incident, and now Mintmier has also been charged with indecent exposure and harassment. The new criminal complaint says police found pictures on his phone from February that allegedly show a young girl walking home along Ramsey Road and another picture showing Mintmier on the sidewalk exposing himself.

"There's a mental health component here, he's addressing that," White said.

"He understands the concerns of the community, and he's addressing any internal issues he may have and he's doing well. He looked great, as opposed to last time we were here. He's doing well, he's lucid and he's addressing any issues he has," White added.

White said the charges from both cases were waived. A formal arraignment is scheduled for June 17 at the Allegheny County Courthouse.