Man charged in fatal Point Breeze hit-and-run

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man was charged with homicide by vehicle after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Point Breeze earlier this year.

Police said a warrant is out for the arrest of Joseph Betha from Wilkinsburg for his involvement in the crash that killed 66-year-old Freeman Holeman.

Investigators said Holeman was hit crossing Penn Avenue near Carnegie Place around 10 p.m. on April 11. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics.

The driver didn't stay at the scene. Police tracked down a green Honda minivan they believed to be involved, later finding it in Wilkinsburg.

Betha is also charged with accidents involving death, accidents involving death while not properly licensed, involuntary manslaughter and several summary violations.