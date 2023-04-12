1 killed in hit-and-run crash in Point Breeze

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A pedestrian was killed Tuesday night in a hit-and-run crash in Pittsburgh's Point Breeze neighborhood.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said the deadly crash happened on Penn Avenue at Carnegie Place. An adult man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pittsburgh Public Safety said officers are looking for a green Honda minivan with possible front-end damage.

— Pittsburgh Public Safety (@PghPublicSafety) April 12, 2023

Anyone with information can call 911.