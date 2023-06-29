Man faces charges after hours-long standoff in Rostraver Township neighborhood

ROSTRAVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — A neighborhood in Rostraver Township was on lockdown after a report of a man held up in a house with a gun.

For hours on Wednesday, those who live near the Belle Vernon Cemetery had their lives turned upside down. Residents were asked to shelter in place or leave for their own safety during the incident.

"Nothing but cops, and SWAT team, heavy machinery," Payton Balieu said. "It's crazy."

The Pennsylvania State Police's Special Emergency Response Team responded to assist the Rostraver Township Police Department. According to the criminal complaint, state police say the suspect, 32-year-old Joseph Krosoff, allegedly texted his father asking him if he could borrow his gun to "take out his mother."

Also in the texts, Krosoff allegedly said he would hire a hitman if needed. Police said Krosoff then went to his dad's house in Belle Vernon and things got physical.

Krosoff allegedly put his dad in a headlock and hit him in the face repeatedly. The 32-year-old then found a Colt revolver and left the home.

His father called 911 and police found Krosoff's vehicle at his home on Frederick Street, the criminal complaint says. Police established a perimeter, and Krosoff initially refused to come out. He was later taken into custody around 8 p.m.

State police say he is charged with theft, terroristic threats, robbery and more. There were no injuries during the six-hour standoff.