Pennsylvania boxer charged with homicide after fight outside bar

A man from Altoona, Pennsylvania, was charged with homicide after a fight outside a bar over the weekend.

The Altoona Police Department said in a post on Facebook that Corey Lopez is facing a list of charges in connection with the fight outside the Kettle Inn that killed a man.

Police said they were called to the bar on South Kettle Street on Jan. 4 for reports of a fight in progress. The Facebook post said that as bystanders tried to break up a brawl, Lopez continued fighting with multiple people. During that brawl, Lopez is accused of hitting another man, who collapsed and became unresponsive while on the ground. That man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. CBS affiliate WTAJ reported that the victim was identified as 41-year-old James Dunn.

Police in Altoona said the fight was broken up after someone fired one gunshot into the air. No one was hit by the gunfire.

As police officers attempted to speak to Lopez outside the bar, he allegedly shoved an officer and was taken into custody. WTAJ reported that police said Lopez is a boxer out of a gym in Altoona.

Lopez was charged with homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and multiple other lesser-included offenses. He is awaiting his preliminary hearing later this month, according to court records. His bail was denied, and he remains in the Blair County Prison.

Police said the investigation continues. If anyone has information regarding the case, call Detective Heuston at 814-949-2524 or Detective Angermeier at 814-949-2493.