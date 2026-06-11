$15,000 of rare trading cards turned out to be fake. Now police say they caught the man who sold them.

A Maryland man is facing charges after authorities said he sold fake rare trading cards to a man in Westmoreland County, Pennsylvania, netting a $15,000 profit.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office said police have an active arrest warrant for 21-year-old Joel Brown of Germantown, Maryland. He's wanted on charges of theft, receiving stolen property and simulating objects of antiquity/rarity.

The district attorney's office said the victim reported the theft to the North Huntingdon Township Police Department in January.

The victim, who is in the market of buying and selling trading cards for profit, told the North Huntingdon Township Police Department in January that he found four expensive rare cards from the game "One Piece" on Facebook Marketplace.

Authorities said the victim met with the seller, who had a Facebook profile under the name Eric Mercado, at Norwin Town Square in late January to exchange the cards for $15,000.

But a resale shop employee told the victim the cards were fake, pointing to the different markings and details in the printings, the district attorney's office said. When the victim tried to contact the seller, he said he was blocked on Facebook and by phone.

As police began looking into the seller's Facebook account, the district attorney's office said investigators learned it was linked to several phone numbers and social media accounts connected to Brown.

Police served search warrants on Brown's cell phone provider, and police said they were able to determine that Brown was in the area of Norwin Town Square when the trade happened.

Brown is also allegedly involved in other scams involving trading cards in the Virginia area, the district attorney's office said.