Man charged with criminal homicide following shooting investigation in Cambria County

A Jackson Township man has been charged with criminal homicide following a shooting early Saturday in Cambria County, Pennsylvania State Police said on Sunday.

Dylan Lang, 24, is accused of shooting and killing Robert Edward Hagen Jr., 55, also of Jackson Township.

State police said Jackson Township officers were dispatched around 3:45 a.m. Saturday morning for a report of a shooting at a home in the 100 block of Heritage Lane.

Cambria Township and Nanty Glo police also responded, and state police were called to lead the investigation.

Hagen was found with a gunshot wound to the upper torso and was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

Investigators said Hagen was in his pickup truck parked in Lang's driveway at the time of the shooting, along with a woman known to both men. Lang, who was familiar with Hagen, allegedly came outside armed with a handgun, smashed the truck's rear driver's side window and shot Hagen while Hagen and the woman were still inside.

Lang then called 911 and stayed at the scene, police said. He was taken into custody without incident.

A 9mm handgun was recovered from the home, and two 9mm shell casings were found in the driveway, according to police.

Lang is facing several charges, including a second-degree felony count of aggravated assault and a second-degree misdemeanor count of recklessly endangering another person.

He was arraigned Saturday night and was lodged in the Cambria County Prison without bail. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oct. 27 at 9 a.m.