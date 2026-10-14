Dispute over cigarette led to alleged baseball bat attack at Pittsburgh gas station, police say

A Vandergrift man is charged and accused of allegedly attacking another man with a baseball bat after an argument over a cigarette.

It happened outside the Sunoco gas station on Cedar Avenue on Pittsburgh's North Side.

According to police paperwork, the victim, Josh Mascara, said he was hit with a baseball bat about 20 times and has a broken fibula.

Police say things got heated when the suspect, 41-year-old David Rose, refused to give Mascara a cigarette and told him to "get a job."

"You really went and got a bat to chase after a person about a cigarette? People are just angry nowadays for no reason. I don't understand it," said Toni Eubanks.

Pittsburgh police responded to the Sunoco gas station around 4 a.m. Tuesday. An employee told police that Mascara asked Rose for a cigarette.

Police documents say Rose refused and told Mascara, "No, get a job." They say that's when an argument started.

Investigators say Mascara yelled at Rose and threw rocks in his direction, hitting Rose's Jeep. The employee told police Rose "chased Mascara through the parking lot and hit him with a baseball bat."

Police found Mascara "lying in the middle of the road." The victim said he had been hit "about 20 times with a baseball bat all over his body. He feels that his right leg is broken, and his back and head got hit."

"That is so sad because he didn't have to chase him. All he had to say was no," Eubanks said. "I'm sure those rocks didn't hurt [Rose]. A rock and a bat, they don't compare."

The victim went to the hospital. A doctor told police Mascara's injuries are consistent with getting hit with a blunt object.

Rose allegedly admitted to chasing Mascara through the parking lot, but said the victim fell in the middle of the road.

Police say there is video of Rose with a baseball bat, but no video of the alleged attack.

"The guy just wanted a cigarette, and somebody is reacting to it and instead of just being like, 'Here, buddy,' or 'No, I can't help you; I am going to chase you around with a baseball bat,'" said Samantha Carlisi. "That's crazy. That scares me to go anywhere."

"If someone asks you for a cigarette and you know in your heart and mind you do not want to assist this person, just simply say no. You don't have to be snarky," Tyrone Powell said. "For a person to do that, clearly he has some kind of mental issues."

Rose is charged with aggravated assault, simple assault and disorderly conduct. At last check, he had not been arraigned.