Man busted with 'stash' of fake IDs at western Pennsylvania airport

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) -- A man was busted with a "stash" of fake IDs on him at an airport in southwestern Pennsylvania, the Transportation Security Administration said.

TSA officers said the man, whose real identity wasn't released, claimed to be someone else when he was caught carrying a fraudulent ID at a security checkpoint at the John Murtha Johnstown-Cambria County Airport on Friday.

When his carry-on items were screened, the TSA said officers found fraudulent IDs and equipment to make IDs.

TSA officers said they called in the Richland police, who confiscated the items and arrested the man on a felony count.

In response to the terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, the TSA requires passengers 18 and older to have valid ID at airport checkpoints because the agency said it "lowers travel risk."

The TSA shared a photo of the fake IDs confiscated at the Johnstown airport checkpoint, blurring out faces, names and numbers. The TSA didn't say how many fake documents the man had.

(Photo: TSA)

"This was an excellent catch on the part of our team," said Karen Keys-Turner, TSA's Federal Security Director for the airport, in a news release. "Not only was this individual presenting himself as someone else, but he was also in possession of equipment that would manufacture false identification for other individuals. One of the most important security measures at an airport is confirming the identity of travelers."

The Johnstown airport is about an hour and a half from Pittsburgh. United Express, a regional partner of United Airlines, flies out of the airport.