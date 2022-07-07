Man accused of bringing out BB gun in crowded South Hills theater

BRIDGEVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is facing multiple charges after police said he brought a BB gun out in a crowded South Hills movie theater.

According to the criminal complaint, the man who called 911 told officers he'd been at Phoenix Theatres when he heard what he thought was a pistol slide being wracked backwards. Police said he saw the suspect sitting in his row holding a handgun and pointing it towards the ceiling.

The man told police the theater was full, so he and his wife left and called 911, then saw the suspect walk out of the theater a few minutes later, twirling the gun in his hand.

The manager told police he'd asked the suspect to leave. While officers checked the theater to make sure it was clear, police said dispatch got a call about a man at Eat'n Park who had walked in and put a gun on the table.

Officers found 24-year-old Stephen Foreman at the restaurant with a Glock branded 6mm BB gun, which police said looked and felt like a real gun except for the orange tip.

According to the court paperwork, Foreman left the restaurant and told officers he was carrying around a fake gun because "it's a movie prop."

Foreman is facing charges of disorderly conduct, simple assault by physical menace and possessing an instrument of crime.