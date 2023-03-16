Police: Man bit officer after trying to fill fraudulent prescription in Indiana County

SALTSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) - A man is accused of biting a police officer after trying to fill a fraudulent prescription in Indiana County.

State police said they got information about a fraudulent prescription sent to the Saltsburg Pharmacy on Washington Street on March 8, requesting phenergan-codeine, prednisone and azithromycin.

On March 15, police said 25-year-old William Tifa of Newark came to pick up that prescription. The pharmacy staff told him it would take about 15 minutes to fill.

Police said Tifa left and when he came back in, a Saltsburg officer confronted him. During a fight, police said Tifa bit the officer's arm, causing a "moderate" injury.

State police arrived to help and said as a trooper was escorting Tifa out of the pharmacy, he broke free but was quickly apprehended by a second trooper.

The injured officer was treated at the scene.

Tifa is facing multiple charges, including assault of a law enforcement officer and acquiring or obtaining possession of a controlled substance by misrepresentation, fraud, forgery, deception or subterfuge. He was arraigned and remanded to the Indiana County Jail in lieu of $250,000 monetary bail.