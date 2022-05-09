Watch CBS News
Local News

Man beaten with baseball bat in Brighton Heights dies

By Madeline Bartos

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Police investigating overnight assault in Brighton Heights 00:17

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One of two men police said was beaten with a baseball bat in Pittsburgh's Brighton Heights neighborhood has died. 

Officers were called to California Avenue for reports of two men who had been attacked with a baseball bat on April 29. 

Police said one of the victims had severe head injuries and was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The other was hospitalized in stable condition. 

On Monday, police said one of the victims had died at the hospital. The victim's identity and cause and manner of death will come from the medical examiner, police said. 

At the time of the beating, police said there was no information on suspects. 

First published on May 9, 2022 / 3:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.