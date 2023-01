PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man died trying to rescue a baby from a fire in Mercer County.

The 1-year-old child also died Monday. The deadly blaze started Monday morning at a home on Enterprise Road in Pine Township.

Troop D Mercer Incident: pic.twitter.com/1t86kyAAAl — Trooper Black (@PSPTroopDPIO) January 30, 2023

The cause of the fire is under investigation