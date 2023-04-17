Man accused of attacking priest at South Side monastery

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh man is accused of assaulting a priest at the Saint Paul of the Cross Monastery on the city's South Side Saturday morning.

The suspect, 46-year-old Timothy Tomazic, is a local attorney, who had his license recently suspended.

"I was literally in shock," said Donna Breault, who is a volunteer at Saint Paul of the Cross Monastery.

She says when she heard one of the priests was assaulted over the weekend, she rushed straight to the monastery.

"That's what I'm looking forward to -- seeing him right now and seeing how he's feeling," she said.

Police say it was around 11 Saturday morning when Timothy Tomazic enter the monastery office. Father Joe, who has been at the monastery for 20 years, was called downstairs to talk with him.

When Tomazic allegedly became belligerent with a priest, the receptionist immediately called 911.

According to Father Richard Napela, "He apparently took off his shirt and he was waving his shirt and he was ranting and wasn't coherent."

Father Nalepa says Father Joe tried to calm Tomazic while edging him outside in an attempt to keep him from entering the office, where the frightened receptionist had locked herself behind a door.

But Tomazic, who police say admitted to being under the influence of methamphetamine, became more erratic.

"He pushed Father Joe and Father Joe fell down, and I think he fell down too. But by that time, the police cars were outside and police saw what was happening," he said.

According to the criminal complaint, Tomazic was standing over Father Joe and officers say it looked as if he was about to start punching him.

Tomazic was ordered to the ground and taken into custody.

KDKA-TV later learned Tomazic is an attorney and had his license suspended in March. But it's unclear why.

Meanwhile, KDKA-TV caught up with Father Joe Monday morning walking home from grocery shopping. He declined an interview but says he's doing fine.

"When would you think of the day you'd have to lock your churches? Where people can't come in the afternoon and just sit down and pray -- that's how scary it is. I hope we don't have to lock it here now," Breault added.

Tomazic is charged with simple assault and aggravated assault. His preliminary hearing is set for April 24.